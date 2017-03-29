MARKET WRAP: JSE closes firmer ahead of crucial Cabinet meeting

The JSE closed stronger on Wednesday in choppy trade, despite a recovery in the rand ahead of what is perceived as a crucial Cabinet meeting amid speculation that Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan could be given his marching orders.

Analysts attributed the rand’s recovery to anti-Zuma rhetoric at the funeral of struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada, where Gordhan, who was called home from an international investor roadshow on Monday by President Jacob Zuma, received a standing ovation.

But sentiment remained cautious with markets eyeing the Cabinet meeting as Zuma is expected to announce a Cabinet reshuffle afterwards.

Despite the rand’s recovery, resources firmed, but platinum and gold stocks were weaker.

Banks and financials remained under pressure, but property and retail stocks came back from the day’s weakest levels on positive sentiment from European markets.

Commodity prices were softer for most of the day, providing little guidance to the markets.

The all share closed 0.26% higher at 52,444.80 and the blue-chip top 40 gained 0.42%. Resources firmed 1.02% and industrials added 0.6%. Food and drug retailers rose 0.31%. Banks dropped 2.45% and financials lost 0.99%. Platinums were down 0.38% and the gold index shed 0.23%.

Among the big miners, BHP Billiton rose 2.2% to R202.58.

Among the rand hedges, British American Tobacco rose 0.97% to R852.59.

Bidvest shed 0.85% to R160.05 and Remgro lost 0.24% to R211.50.

FirstRand led the losses among banks, falling 3.72% to R48.34. Standard Bank shed 2.85% to R150.85 and Capitec lost 1.83% to R792.25 after releasing annual results on Tuesday.

Among financials, Old Mutual closed 1.14% lower at R34.60 and MMI Holdings was 3.63% down at R24.15.

Shoprite gained 1.07% to R204.36 while Woolworths added 0.87% to R72.70.

Hyprop retreated 2.01% to R126.94.

Life Healthcare plummeted 8.75% to R30.75.

The rand was at R12.9810 to the dollar in early evening trade from R12.9901 after briefly firming below R12.90 in intra-day trade.

The benchmark R186 bond was bid at 8.82% from 8.73%.

At 5.48pm‚ the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.74% higher at 46,055 points. The number of contracts traded was 22,728 from Tuesday’s 18,912.