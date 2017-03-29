Futures firmer despite choppy trade as JSE closes higher on resources

South African futures were higher on Wednesday as the JSE closed higher after choppy trade for most of the day.

The JSE all share closed 0.26% higher at 52,444.80 and the blue-chip top 40 gained 0.42%. Resources firmed 1.02% and industrials added 0.6%. Food and drug retailers rose 0.31%. Banks dropped 2.45% and financials lost 0.99%. Platinums were down 0.38% and the gold index shed 0.23%.

European markets were stronger following UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s formal delivery of a letter starting the Brexit process to EU Council president Donald Tusk. Tusk said it was not a happy day for the EU.

The rand was at R12.9810 to the dollar in early evening trade from R12.9901 after briefly firming below R12.90 in intra-day trade.

Brent crude was 1.62% higher at $52.16 a barrel.

The Dow was 0.17% off at the JSE’s close following Tuesday’s strong performance.

At 5.48pm‚ the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.74% higher at 46,055 points. The number of contracts traded was 22,728 from Tuesday’s 18,912.