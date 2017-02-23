Oil prices climb after report shows drop in US stocks

London — Oil prices rose on Thursday after US data showed a surprise decline in inventories, suggesting that a global glut may be ending after moves by oil cartel Opec to cut production.

Benchmark Brent crude oil was up 70 US cents a barrel at $56.54 by 8.55am GMT, recovering from a drop of 82c on Wednesday. US light crude was 70c higher at $54.29 a barrel.

Both benchmarks are near the top of relatively narrow $4 ranges that have contained trade so far this year, reflecting a period of low volatility since Opec and other exporters agreed to cut output.

Opec and producers including Russia aim to reduce production by about 1.8-million barrels per day in an attempt to drain an oversupply that has kept prices depressed for more than two years.

So far Opec appears to be sticking to its deal but other producers, notably US shale companies, have increased output, helping swell stocks in the US, the world’s biggest oil consumer.

Industry data on Wednesday showed US crude inventories fell by 884,000 barrels in the week to February 17 to 512.7-million, compared with analyst expectations for an increase of 3.5-million barrels.

US petrol and distillate fuel stocks also fell, the American Petroleum Institute (API) said.

PVM Oil Associates analyst Tamas Varga said oil prices could rally further if the US government’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) also reports a fall in inventories when its data is published at 4pm GMT on Thursday.

"If the US stock draws are confirmed by the EIA, we could see the market go much higher," Varga said.

But Tony Nunan, oil risk manager at Mitsubishi in Tokyo, said the market needed to see that stocks outside the US were also falling for prices to break out of their trading ranges.

"It’s a battle between how quickly Opec can cut without shale catching up," Nunan said, referring to US drilling in shale formations that has shown an upsurge this year. "What Opec really has to do is get the inventories down."

Eleven non-Opec oil producers that joined the Opec deal have delivered at least 60% of promised curbs so far, Opec sources said on Wednesday, higher than initially estimated.

