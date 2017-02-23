JSE weaker as market mulls higher tax burden

The JSE opened weaker on Thursday on lower commodity prices and a stronger rand as the market mulled the higher tax burden announced in Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan’s budget speech.

Retailers were higher on upbeat results from Massmart but banks trended softer on uninspiring results from Barclays Africa (Absa). Gold shares retreated on the stronger rand.

Higher taxes announced by Gordhan were likely to affect the earnings of JSE-listed companies, specifically those focused on consumer goods as higher taxes reduce the disposable income of consumers, analysts said.

The Dow closed 0.16% up at 20,775.60 points on Wednesday, the ninth consecutive gain. Asian markets were softer, with the Nikkei 225 losing 0.04% and the Hang Seng down 0.34%.

At 9.41m the all share was 0.58% lower at 51,788.10 points and the blue-chip top 40 shed 0.59%. The gold index was down 4.09%, platinums 3.33%, industrials 0.61% and banks 0.59%. Food and drug retailers rose 1.46%.

Analysts said individuals were set to face a higher tax burden over the next two years. Gordhan announced a new top personal income tax bracket of 45% for taxable income above R1.5m. About 100,000 taxpayers fall into this category.

Although clearly a wealth tax, other income groups have also been affected. "The bulk of the additional R28bn in tax revenue the minister plans on collecting would be paid by middle-income earners," said Stanlib economist Kevin Lings.

He said tax revenue in 2016-17 underperformed budget by an estimated R30bn, significantly worse that the R23bn underperformance envisaged in the medium-term budget policy statement in October 2016.

Taxes were likely to rise further in 2018-19, possibly by a further R15bn.

"Overall, it is clear that tax revenue is under pressure and the government would most likely have to raise taxes further over the coming years if economic growth and employment do not improve," Lings said.

Concern has been expressed if the wealthy would continue to deliver higher tax revenue. Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan said the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has warned that relatively few individuals face the top marginal tax rate and so increasing the top rate alone would yield relatively little revenue.

"Nevertheless, government has budgeted for income of R4.4bn from the new top marginal bracket," Kaplan said.

Among individual shares on the JSE, Anglo American softened 0.58% to R210.48.

Kumba Iron Ore was 1.17% lower at R217.92.

Among gold shares, Sibanye dropped 6.91% to R26.12. It reported annual headline earnings rose 269% to R2.5bn, or $169m.

Harmony shed 3.82% to R33.

Impala Platinum lost 5.64% to R46.50 after reporting rand revenue per platinum ounce rose 14.1% to R24 921 in the six months to end-December.

Among banks, FirstRand lost 0.84% to R49.60. Barclays Africa was 0.46% lower at R156.85. Diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) increased 5% to 1,769.4c in 2016.

Massmart lifted 3.64% to R136.50. Massmart’s total sales for the 52 weeks to end-December were R91.3bn, an increase of 7.7% over the previous year.

Among construction stocks, Group Five rebounded 5.07% to R24.66.

Naspers was 1.12% lower at R2,177.67.

Coronation Fund Managers was down 1.62% to R65.58.