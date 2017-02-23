JSE watchers brace for results flood on Thursday
Absa’s listed parent Barclays Africa Group is scheduled to release its result for the year to end-December at 7am on Thursday.
The bank has not released a trading update, indicating its earnings will be within 20% of the matching period’s.
In its interim results, Barclays Africa reported headline earnings per share (HEPS) grew 7%.
Other large JSE-listed companies scheduled to release results on Thursday which have not release trading updates are Glencore and Mondi.
Insurance group Discovery said on February 22 it expected to report on Thursday its HEPS for the six months to end-December grew between 10% and 15%.
Impala Platinum warned shareholders on February 13 it expected to report an interim headline loss per share of up to 79c from the matching period’s headline earnings of 53c.
One reason for the sharp drop was the prior period included a tax credit due to a write-off of an amount owed by a debtor, the trading statement said.
Gold and platinum miner Sibanye said on Wednesday it expected to report a 265% increase in HEPS for the year to end-December from the prior year’s 79c.
The increase in earnings is as a result of higher revenues from its gold division during the year and the inclusion of the Aquarius and Rustenburg platinum operations, which were acquired during 2016, Sibanye said.
Walmart’s South African subsidiary Massmart is scheduled to release its results for the 52 weeks to December 25 on Thursday.
Massmart has not released a trading update as would be required if its earnings differed by more than 20% from the prior year. But it did say in a sales update on January 16 total sales grew 7.7% to R91.2bn.
On Wednesday, Massmart’s competition case against grocery chains and shopping mall owners made some progress when Shoprite was ordered to pay its legal costs. Shoprite had opposed Massmart’s application to amend its papers in a tribunal hearing.
Walmart’s ambitions to compete in the South African food market hit the obstacle that many shopping mall owners have agreements with their supermarket tenants prohibiting general dealers such as Massmart from selling food.
RCL Foods warned shareholders on January 31 it expected to report on Thursday its HEPS for the six months to end-December would be about half the matching period’s 87.2c.
The results will include a R102.7m impairment following it decision to scale down its chicken business.
Restaurant franchisor Spur told investors on February 14 it expected to report on Thursday HEPS for the six months to end-December would be between 7% and 12% higher than the matching period’s 101.96%.
Excluding its UK and Irish restaurants which it sold before the reporting from the matching period’s results, HEPS grew between 18% and 23%, the trading statement said.
Computer hardware seller Mustek said on February 14 it expected to report on Thursday a drop in interim HEPS of between 20% and 30%.
Statistics SA is scheduled to release January’s producer price index at 11:30am on Thursday. A poll of economists by Trading Economics placed the consensus farm and factory gate inflation at 6.55%, a deceleration from December’s 7.1%.
