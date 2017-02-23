JSE watchers brace for results flood on Thursday

Absa’s listed parent Barclays Africa Group is scheduled to release its result for the year to end-December at 7am on Thursday.

The bank has not released a trading update, indicating its earnings will be within 20% of the matching period’s.

In its interim results, Barclays Africa reported headline earnings per share (HEPS) grew 7%.

Other large JSE-listed companies scheduled to release results on Thursday which have not release trading updates are Glencore and Mondi.

Insurance group Discovery said on February 22 it expected to report on Thursday its HEPS for the six months to end-December grew between 10% and 15%.

Impala Platinum warned shareholders on February 13 it expected to report an interim headline loss per share of up to 79c from the matching period’s headline earnings of 53c.

One reason for the sharp drop was the prior period included a tax credit due to a write-off of an amount owed by a debtor, the trading statement said.

Gold and platinum miner Sibanye said on Wednesday it expected to report a 265% increase in HEPS for the year to end-December from the prior year’s 79c.