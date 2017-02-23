JSE reverses course and turns positive on financials and industrials

The JSE staged a turnaround in early afternoon trade on Thursday, pulling higher as investors climbed back into financial stocks, in particular following corporate earnings results.

The all share index was up 0.40% to 52,298.50 points, as banks and broader financial stocks regained 0.89% and 0.93, respectively. Industrials picked up 0.31%.

Corporate earnings results were in full swing, with Discovery, Mondi, British American Tobacco and Sibanye reporting their numbers.

The relatively stronger rand also provided a kicker to the sector, which has come under mild pressure since the allegations of currency trading collusion involving individual local and international banks, came to light.

The rand touched R12.9052 to the dollar, which was close to its best level since 2015, a day after the presentation of the budget.

"The reality of a sobering budget is still being digested by South Africans as they prepare to pay more in personal income taxes and fuel levies," said Devin Shutte, head of investments at The Robert Group.

Higher taxes announced by Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan were likely to affect the earnings of JSE-listed companies, specifically those focused on consumer goods, as higher taxes reduce the disposable income of consumers, analysts said.

Platinum and gold producers were deep in the red, thanks to a stronger rand while diversified stocks were off the day’s lows.

Europe’s leading markets were mixed at midday while US stock futures suggested a positive opening on Wall Street on Thursday afternoon.

Global resources miner and trader Glencore was up 1.96% to R54.21 but AngloGold Ashanti shed 3.7% to R151.95 and Sibanye shed 6.49% to R26.24.

Impala Platinum slid 5.84% to R46.40 after reporting an interim loss and Lonmin gave up 2.51% to R20.22.

Discovery was up 5.3% to R125.83 after posting a 13% rise in normalised profit from operations. Sanlam gained 2.98% to R68.50.

Massmart lifted 7.96% to R142.19 after posting a 15.6% rise in headline earnings. Truworths was up 2.33% to R89.03.

Intu Properties was up 5.36% to R47.53 while Telkom gained 2.41% to R70.86