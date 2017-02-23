Markets

NO BIG SURPRISES

Budget message ‘already priced into the markets’

Markets were muted in their reaction to the budget speech on Wednesday

23 February 2017 - 05:54 AM Maarten Mittner
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Markets were muted in their reaction to the budget speech on Wednesday with the rand firming marginally in early evening trade and the JSE paring some of its earlier losses.

Analysts said there were no real surprises and much of what Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said was already priced into local markets.

Property entrepreneur Lew Geffen said that the budget speech was in line with President Jacob Zuma’s message of economic transformation in the state of the nation address.

"Gordhan uttered the word transformation about 50 times in his 29-page speech," he said.

Although the budget speech appeared to have little effect on the market, the JSE all share did weaken on the day. After trading 0.89% lower at 52,119.19 points at midday, it was 1.19% lower in the mid-afternoon before recovering slightly toward the close to end the day 0.95% weaker at 52,088.60 points.

The stronger rand caused the resources and gold indices to retreat more than 2% and platinum stocks were just under 1% weaker.

GDP growth projections of 0.5% for 2016, rising to 1.3% in 2017, remained as previously forecast by the Treasury. These appear to be having an effect on the retail sector of the JSE.

"Retail businesses were unlikely to see a significant increase in sales in the next year or two," said Retail Capital analyst Karl Westvig.

Burden of cuts delegated to provinces

Local government entities to be merged or scrapped to realise savings
National
1 month ago

High earners to pay more tax, says Treasury

Personal tax rate to rise to 45% from 41% for those earning more than R1.5m a year
Economy
1 month ago

Increases in the top marginal tax rate as well as the dividend withholding tax would put pressure on the motor vehicle and luxury goods sector, he said.

The rand was between R13.08 and R13.14 to the dollar during Gordhan’s speech.

Although spiking to R13.1769 in the late afternoon, the rand quickly recovered to R13.11 before gaining further to R13.08 from Tuesday’s R13.14.

Bonds tracked the rand’s movement for most of the day with the benchmark R186 bid at 8.72% from 8.79% previously.

Before Gordhan concluded his address, the bid had weakened marginally to 8.735% and remained there for the rest of the day.

Analysts said that there was little in the budget that would point to an obvious downgrade by rating agencies in June. "The main risk was that investor-friendly Gordhan could be replaced," said Capital Economics analyst William Jackson.

Jackson said the spread of South African bonds in the benchmark emerging-market bond index was higher than for similarly rated countries. "This suggested that the bond market may already be pricing in a downgrade," Jackson said.

Analysts said that Gordhan clearly faced a dilemma as tax revenue growth, for the first time since 2010, did not make up for the expected subdued economic growth.

Acting too quickly to reduce the budget deficit could hamper service delivery, delay economic recovery and compromise tax revenue collection, the Budget Review said.

But the review did warn that significant slippage against fiscal targets could well result in credit-rating downgrades, interest-rate increases and capital flight.

Against this background, Gordhan should be praised for striking the correct fiscal balance in this year’s budget, said Wits economic academic Kenneth Creamer.

"Gordhan understands that fiscal rectitude is necessary for the growth and transformation of SA’s economy."

This could support the market over the longer term, he said.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Stronger rand driven by emerging market rally
Markets
2.
Clicks, global markets could buoy JSE on Friday
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Stronger rand puts mining stocks ...
Markets
4.
Oil is steady but set for big weekly decline
Markets
5.
Asian stocks set to end the week with a bang
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.