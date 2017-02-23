Bonds trade firmer as rand hits 18-month best level

South African bonds were firmer in late afternoon trade on Thursday as the market gave the thumbs-up to the fiscal consolidation stance of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, in Wednesday’s budget.

The market was driven by the rand’s firming to R12.84/$ — the best level since September 2015.

At 3.43pm the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.68% from 8.75% and the R207 was bid at 7.75% from 7.835%.

The rand was at R12.8448 from a previous close of R12.9751.

Fiscal consolidation was firmly on track, with the budget deficit of 3.4% in 2016-17 set to fall to 3.1% in 2017-18 and to reduce further to 2.6% in 2019-20.

"The budget was more bond than equity friendly," said Ashburton Investments strategy head Mark Appleton. He said fiscal consolidation and a potentially less negative credit rating outlook were positive for the bond market.

"That was despite government’s plans to increase bond issuances in the local market, partially to build cash to fund large redemptions in 2019-20," he said.

Global market sentiment was positive toward bonds as a safe-haven investment, with US treasuries trending firmer as the French presidential election drew nearer. Right-wing candidate Marine le Pen could be the victor in the first round scheduled for the end of April.

The dollar was stable against the euro after the minutes released from the US Federal Reserve on Thursday gave no clear-cut indication of when US rates were likely to be raised this year.

The 10-year US bond was at 2.3871% from 2.4156%.