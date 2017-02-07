Rand weaker ahead of the state of the nation address

The rand was weaker against the dollar on Tuesday morning ahead of the state of the nation address on Thursday.

The local currency has been relatively stable in the weak leading to the address and amid speculation that President Jacob Zuma may reshuffle the Cabinet. The rand has maintained its resilience in the face of political uncertainty in the US, along with upbeat jobs data, not weakening beyond R13.68/$.

The South African Reserve Bank reported that SA’s gross foreign reserves decreased by $690m to $46.7bn in January. Foreign reserves are watched closely by rating agencies as they are an indicator of a country’s ability to repay foreign debt in the short term while also being used to defend the currency.

Rating agencies will be paying attention when an agreement on an hourly minimum wage proposal is announced later in the day. Standard Bank’s Warrick Butler said this was one of the structural changes that investors and agencies would watch with interest.

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) releases business confidence index data for January later in the day. Nedbank analysts said confidence in January could have deteriorated due to political uncertainty, however, a stable rand could cap the downside.

They said currency markets were largely driven by political factors at present with trading ranges in the rand on Tuesday likely to be between R13.2000 and R13.5000.

At 9am the rand was at R13.3913 to the dollar from Monday’s R13.3003. It was at R14.3208 against the euro from R14.2950 and R16.6691 to the pound from R16.5874

The euro was at $1.0695 from $1.10750.