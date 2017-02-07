Rand trades weaker as the dollar improves against the euro

The rand was weaker at midday on Tuesday as the dollar gained on the euro, following remarks by European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi against the Trump administration.

Draghi criticised reported plans by President Donald Trump to address the Dodd-Frank legislation related to banks by, among others, lifting the ban on proprietary trade and reducing required capital levels.

The Dow closed higher than 20,000 points in the past two sessions, partly due to US banking stocks rising on the expectation of a more lenient regulatory stance by the Trump administration.

TreasuryOne trader Andre Botha said the market was also following Draghi’s comments that European growth was not as high as the ECB would like it to be and that further stimulation was needed.

"This caused the euro to lose some ground against the dollar, with the rand also losing out," he said.

At 11.35am the rand was at R13.4532 against the dollar from R13.3003.

The rand was at R14.3397 against the euro from R14.2950 and at R16.6185 against the pound from R16.5874.

The euro was at $1.0661 from $1.0750.

Analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) said the euro was also negatively affected by jitters from France, where a presidential candidate had pledged an exit from the euro should she be elected.

The rand was expected to remain range bound ahead of President Jacob Zuma’s state of the nation address on Thursday.

"Apart from Zuma’s address, there is also much talk currently of land reform announcements and Cabinet reshuffles," Nedbank CIB analysts said.