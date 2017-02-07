Rand is weaker despite euro recovering some lost ground against the dollar

The rand was weaker in late afternoon trade on Tuesday as the dollar softened from its best level against the euro, earlier in the day.

The euro recovered in later trade after earlier losing ground on reports that French presidential candidate Marine le Pen had pledged an exit from the euro, should she be elected.

The euro was also under pressure following remarks by European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi against the Trump administration.

Draghi criticised reported plans by President Donald Trump to address the Dodd-Frank legislation relating to banks by, among others, lifting the ban on proprietary trade and reducing required capital levels.

At 3.40pm the rand was at R13.4507 to the dollar from R13.3003.

The rand was at R14.3586 against the euro from R14.2950, and at R16.6243 against the pound from R16.5874.

The euro was at $1.0676 from $1.075 after weakening to $1.0656 earlier in the day.

"Probably the biggest single risk we see for Europe this year would be a Marine Le Pen victory in France," said Templeton Global Equity portfolio manager Cindy Sweeting.

"But we assign a fairly low probability to this outcome," she said.

The rand was expected to remain on the back foot ahead of President Jacob Zuma’s state of the nation address on Thursday.

Analysts said there was also much talk of land reform announcements and a Cabinet reshuffle, which did not create a conducive environment for further rand strength.