Oil prices are steady as reviving shale production balances Opec cuts

London — Oil prices steadied on Tuesday as lower production by oil cartel Opec and other exporters balanced growing evidence of a revival in US shale production and sluggish demand.

Benchmark Brent crude was trading at $55.72 per barrel by 8.50am GMT, unchanged from the last close. On Monday, the Brent futures contract closed down $1.09 a barrel. US crude was unchanged at $53.01 after closing 82c lower on Monday.

Price support was coming from an effort by Opec and other exporters to cut output by almost 1.8-million barrels per day in the first half of 2017.

But, while Opec and Russia have together cut at least 1.1-million barrels per day so far, rising US production, as well as signs of slowing demand growth, threaten to undermine these efforts.

"The general perception is that Opec is cutting production, which is supporting prices, but high stock levels, rising rig counts and growing US production are capping gains," said Tamas Varga, analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.

Since the beginning of the year, both crude contracts have traded within a $5 per barrel price range, suggesting a lack of strong price momentum in either direction.

"$55 per barrel is quite obviously the pivot point in this market … and it has been for some time," said Matt Stanley, a fuel broker with Freight Investor Services in Dubai.

There are concerns that US petrol consumption, a pillar for crude oil demand, is stalling.

Petrol stockpiles rose almost 21-million barrels in the first 27 days of 2017, compared with an average increase of fewer than 12-million barrels at the same time of year during the previous decade, according to official inventory data, implying either stalling demand or continuing oversupply.

In China, the second-biggest oil consumer behind the US, crude oil import demand is set to soften during the first half of the year as refinery maintenance results in less demand, and after independent refiners were given a lower annual crude import quota, BMI Research said.

Reuters