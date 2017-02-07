Oil firm but mixed signals keep it range-bound

Singapore — Oil firmed on Tuesday after falls the previous session, with markets torn between mixed price indicators that have kept crude range-bound for much of the year.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were trading at $55.92 a barrel at 2.45am GMT, up 20c from the last close. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 16c at $53.17 a barrel. The increases came after WTI and Brent fell 1.5%-2% the previous day.

Since the beginning of the year, both crude futures benchmarks have remained within a $5 a barrel price range, suggesting a lack of strong directional price indicators.

Traders said key price support was coming from an effort by oil cartel Opec and other producers to cut output by almost 1.8-million barrels a day in the first half of 2017.

While Opec and Russia had together cut at least 1.1-million barrels a day so far, rising output elsewhere as well as signs of slowing demand growth threatened to undermine these efforts, traders said.

"The number of oil rigs in the US [is] now at the highest level in 14 months, having risen over 20% since the Opec production cut agreement was reached," ANZ bank said on Tuesday.

There are also concerns that US petrol consumption, a key pillar for crude oil demand, is stalling.

Petrol stockpiles rose by almost 21-million barrels during the first 27 days of 2017, compared with an average increase of less than 12-million barrels at the same time of year during the previous decade, according to official inventory data, implying either stalling demand or ongoing oversupply.

In China, which is challenging the US as the world’s biggest oil consumer, BMI Research said this week that crude oil import demand would soften during the first half of the year as refinery maintenance resulted in less demand and as independent refiners were given a lower annual crude import quota.

In a sign of a bloated fuel market, China’s refined oil product exports are soaring.

"China’s oil product exports continued to surge for its third year in 2016, by 34% year on year to 48.3-million tonnes," shipping brokerage Banchero Costa said.

"At the same time, China’s oil product imports have been sliding downwards, falling about 7% year on year in 2016 to 27.9 million tonnes," it added.

