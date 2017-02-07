Market data - February 6 2017

Meanwhile, the closely watched yield on the US 10-year treasury note was little changed on the day at 2.41%, despite an improvement in the dollar
Outa has rejected the recent settlement between the government and construction firms, saying it wants an investigation into collusion in the sector
High Court in Cape Town dismisses an appeal against its ruling that the controversial executive’s appointment was unlawful
Party hesitant as Free State deal could give Red Berets control over its first council
With Anglo American’s share price up nearly 300% last year, Mark Cutifani tells how it upgraded its portfolio, shrank costs and focused on more productive assets
The improvement in business confidence seen in the last three months of 2016 has continued — and accelerated
Starting or changing your career can be a daunting task but with the right tools you can easily set yourself up for a successful work year
Reserve Bank of Australia plays down a recent soft patch in economic growth as a temporary hiccup that will not prevent a pick up to a healthy 3% pace over time
Springbok star was as brave on the field as he was tackling his illness
CEOs recently discovered that harmony and hitting high notes is as vital to business as it is to music
Bonds
Unit trusts
Fixed deposits
Preference shares
Fuel prices
Sanlam Stratus funds
Liberty
Africa investor
Fairbairn
Selected global stocks
Metals
Cross rates
Forward rates
Investors Monthly is a magazine published
by Times Media, Media Division included in
the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of
the month.
Please login or register to comment.