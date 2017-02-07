JSE opens weaker after Dow’s lacklustre session

The JSE opened weaker on Tuesday on softer Asian markets, slipping below 52,000 points, and as the Dow closed lower in lacklustre trade on Monday.

Industrials were under pressure, with rand hedges paring losses from a weaker rand. Banks and retailers were also weaker.

The Dow ended Monday 0.09% lower at 20,052.42 points amid profit-taking.

The Nikkei 225 was 0.35% lower and the Hang Seng lost 0.13%.

Gold shares again outshone other sectors on Tuesday amid the continued uncertainty around the consequences of President Donald Trump’s policies, with the maverick president now mired in controversial spat with judges, which may end in a constitutional impasse.

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) analysts expect the gold price to consolidate at present levels after rallying more than 6% on Monday. The gold price appeared to have sustainably moved above the $1,200/oz level, they said. A rise in uncertainty had boosted the appeal of gold and the gold price remained resilient despite a strong dollar on Monday, Nedbank said.

The gold price took a breather in early morning trade, softening 0.26% to $1,232.01. Platinum dropped 0.46% to $1,008.61, but held on to its the stronger levels above $1,000.

At 9.35am the all share was 0.49% lower at 51,898.10 points and the blue-chip top 40 lost 0.54%. Industrials lost 0.74%, financials 0.53%, food and drug retailers 0.51%, and property 0.44%. The gold index was up 1.25% and platinums 0.87%.

Among individual shares on the JSE, Sasol shed 0.73% to R386.26. Brent crude shed 0.36% to $55.63 a barrel on Tuesday morning.

ArcelorMittal added 2.94% to R14. It announced on Monday an 80% improvement in its headline losses for the year to December.

Among gold stocks, Harmony rebounded 3.29% to R36.78 and Gold Fields rose 1.88% to R48.13.

Impala Platinum added 1.39% to R52.40.

Standard Bank shed 0.56% to R139.83 and Nedbank was 0.46% down at R226.96.

Among financials, Liberty Holdings dropped 1.6% to R110.01 and Old Mutual shed 0.64% to R34.25.

Woolworths dropped 0.65% to R70.70 and Shoprite shed 1.47% to R171.15.

Steinhoff retreated 1.07% to R66.75.

MTN dropped 1.55% to R118.

Naspers was 1.13% lower at R2,189.89.

Brait shed 1.40% to R79.37.