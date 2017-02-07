JSE closes flat on mixed global markets

The JSE closed flat on Tuesday in low-volume trade, as lacklustre global markets failed to provide direction.

The bourse was also subdued amid uncertainty ahead of President Jacob Zuma’s state of the nation address on Thursday, which could be a prelude to a Cabinet reshuffle.

Local data on the day failed to improve sentiment, including the Business Confidence Index (BCI) from the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci).

Sacci said the BCI rose 3.9 index points to 97.7 in January from 93.8 in December, and was 5.1 points higher than January 2016’s 92.6. The chamber said this suggested improved business prospects after a tough 2016.

Commodity shares trended softer with gold losing 0.38% to $1,230.43 an ounce by the JSE’s close. Platinum had shed 0.71% to $1,006.11.

The all share closed flat at 52,181 points, almost the level at which it ended on Monday. The blue-chip benchmark top 40 lost 0.02%.

The gold and platinum indices both closed 1.42% higher. Banks gained 0.84%, general retailers 0.71% and resources 0.48%. Food and drug retailers shed 0.74%, property 0.49% and industrials 0.17%.

The Dow Jones industrial average had gained 0.42% at the JSE’s close, the UK’s FTSE 100 0.76% and Germany’s Dax 30 0.73%.

The global investment climate was seemingly still unsettled, despite the rally in US markets since the election of Donald Trump in November, and a whirlwind first two weeks of his presidency.

Analysts say a lot of the good news expected from a Trump administration may already be factored into present elevated market levels.

"Further market performance would depend on Trump’s anticipated growth policies actually coming to fruition," Templeton Global Equity portfolio manager Cindy Sweeting said.

These policies included lower corporate taxes and overall tax reform, infrastructure spending, investment incentives and a roll-back of regulation, along with a gradual normalisation of interest rates from still low-levels, she said.

China’s problems with corporate debt needed to be addressed. Credit creation had almost exclusively come through the largely state-controlled banks, with the sector bearing the problem of nonperforming loans that continued to build, she said.

She said: "So far, China has been able to control a managed decline in the renminbi rather than face a disorderly, sharp decline."

She warned that emerging markets might face policy changes relating to trade.

Large, diversified miner Glencore added 2.66% to R52.93 and Anglo American 1.02% to R223.90.

Sasol closed 0.67% off at R386.50, while British American Tobacco added 0.31% to R831.06.

DRD Gold rocketed 8.81% to R8.03, Harmony Gold jumped 4.77% to R37.31 and Sibanye gained 0.53% to R30.39.

Impala Platinum rose 3.19% to R53.33.

After trading 1.66% weaker at midday, Standard Bank closed 0.28% higher at R141.02. Barclays Africa recovered 2.06% to R156.51.

Mr Price was 1.52% lower at midday but closed 1.61% higher at R157.57.

In property, Redefine lost 1.55% to R10.80 but Growthpoint gained 0.58% at R26.02.

MTN shed 1.76% to R117.75 and Naspers 1.13% at R2,189.88.

Taste Holdings gained 5.56% to R1.90.

KAP Industrial Holdings shed 1.78% to R7.73.