Futures flat as the JSE fails to find direction

South African futures were flat on Tuesday as the market followed a subdued JSE all share.

The market was largely seeking direction as oil prices retreated. Brent crude shed 1.49% to $55 a barrel in early evening trade.

The Dow Jones industrial average was 0.44% higher at the JSE’s close. European markets were generally positive, with the FTSE 100 adding 0.71%.

At the same time, commodity prices trended softer with gold losing 0.14% to $1,233.47 an ounce and platinum 0.36% to $1,009.62.

The all share closed flat at 52,181 points while the blue-chip top 40 lost 0.03%.

The gold and platinum indices both closed 1.42% higher. Banks gained 0.84%, general retailers 0.71% and resources 0.48%. Food and drug retailers shed 0.74%, property 0.49% and industrials 0.17%.

At 5.45pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.02% weaker at 45,608 points with 25,696 contracts traded from Monday’s 20,053.