Bonds relatively stable despite weaker rand

07 February 2017
The South African bond market was relatively stable on Tuesday morning, breaking ranks with the rand that buckled under the weight of a strong dollar.

Murmurs of a looming Cabinet reshuffle, including the possible removal of Pravin Gordhan as finance minister, have also led to caution ahead of the state of the nation speech on Thursday. Local political shocks have previously had a material effect on the rand, the bond market and the JSE.

Meanwhile, foreigners sold a net R3.3bn worth of local bonds last week, according to JSE data, bringing total outflows so far in 2017 to just more than R6bn.

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts said the resumption of risk-on demand could be supportive of bond flows relative to equity flows over the medium to longer term. "However, uncertainties around the globe will probably keep the risk premium elevated,"

The yield on the benchmark R186 bond was 8.83% in early trade, from 8.81% on Monday. The rand slid to session lows of R13.40 to the dollar, from R13.24 on Monday.

