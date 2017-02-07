Bonds bow to pressure from a weaker rand

After a relatively resilient start to the session, the bond market bowed to pressure at midday from a much weaker rand, which reignited inflation concerns.

The yield on the benchmark R186 bond was 8.860%, from 8.810% on Tuesday, as the rand lost further ground to the dollar, which stood tall against most currencies.

Sasfin Securities head of fixed-income dealing Ashley Dickinson said the bond-market resilience appeared to be forming around the revival of a search for a higher yield, as well as reinvestment of cash from government debt redemptions.

The closely watched yield on the US 10-year treasury note was little changed on the day at 2.41%, despite an improvement in the dollar.

Following Friday’s US nonfarm payrolls report, market positioning appears to price in the gradual increases in interest rates in the US.

The US nonfarm payrolls report created more jobs than expected but disappointed on the wages growth front.