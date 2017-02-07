Blackrock changes its tune on European equities

New York — Seven months after downgrading European stocks to underweight amid heightened political uncertainty, BlackRock is calling the asset class a buy.

Investors have become "too sceptical" on the region, while the risk priced into the upcoming German and French elections is "overstated," BlackRock chief investment strategist Richard Turnill wrote in a note on Monday. This comes as the asset manager cut its view on emerging-market debt to neutral amid rising valuations.

European stocks have lagged their US peers as traders assigned a greater risk premium to the area whose two biggest nations — Germany and France — experience turbulent election campaigns. Turnill says investors are overly cautious and expects the asset class to benefit from a pick-up in economic growth and inflation.

"We see European stocks as big beneficiaries of the broadening global reflationary environment and believe investors are too sceptical of the region’s prospects," Turnill wrote. "European earnings have historically been more sensitive to global economy pick-ups than US counterparts, given European firms’ lower margins and large revenue exposure to global and emerging markets."

Bloomberg