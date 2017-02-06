SA’s net equity outflows surpass $18bn in 2017

Foreign investors sold a net amount of about R4bn in local shares last week, bringing sales to about R18.7bn so far in 2017.

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts said last week that Donald Trump’s lack of economic policy details had affected portfolio flows.

Net bond outflows were R3.3bn last week, bringing total outflow in that market to R6.4bn since the beginning of January.

Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam said the unpredictable nature of Trump made it difficult to anticipate his next move, as evidenced by his actions a week ago on immigration.

"This may ensure for now at least that while markets have remained volatile, a more cautious approach will be adopted during the bedding in period," Erlam said.