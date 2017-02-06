Markets

Rand loses ground after attempts to break the R13.20/$ level

Some analysts say their short-term technical evidence indicates a strong likelihood of marginal improvement by the dollar at its current levels

06 February 2017 - 17:16 PM Reitumetse Pitso
The South African rand. Picture: REUTERS
The rand was slightly weaker against the dollar, after trying to break through the R13.20 level. It was resilient against the greenback last week, standing its ground against local and international political risks.

US President Donald Trump’s utterances on immigration laws, and a possible Cabinet reshuffling locally that could come with the state of the nation address on Thursday, had the rand bound in a narrow range, not weakening beyond R13.68/$

Not even the above-expectation jobs data released by the US labour bureau on Friday resulted in the rand showing marginal weakness. The dollar’s mild weakness, which caused the rand to improve, comes from dovish comments by the US Federal Reserve that suggested it would not be increasing rates at an accelerated pace, as was expected.

Momentum SP Reid Securities analysts said their short-term technical evidence indicated a strong likelihood of marginal improvement by the dollar at its current levels, with additional weakness having emerged, despite the improving macroeconomic data. "The loss of traction has left the US unit much oversold".

At 3.27pm the rand was at R13.3127 to the dollar from R13.2568. It was at R14.2759 against the euro from R14.3153 and R16.5920 to the pound from R16.5661.

The euro was at $1.0723 from $1.0791.

