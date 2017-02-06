Oil stuck near $57 as US inventory and drilling rebound counter Opec cuts

London — Oil steadied at close to $57 barrel on Monday as tension between the US and Iran rose and Opec supply cuts were countered by ample inventory and signs of that higher prices would revive US output US energy groups added oil rigs for the 13th week in the past 14, data showed on Friday.

Despite Opec cuts, US crude inventory rose more than expected last week.

Brent crude was trading at $56.75 a barrel at 10am GMT, down 6c and trading in a narrow 46c range. US crude was up 4c at $53.87.

“The tug-of-war between oil bulls and bears continued last week, and there are no clear signs who could turn out to be the winner,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

“The result is a rangebound market where buyers shy away on a pop over $57 basis Brent, but they feel a dip to the $54-level is an attractive purchase.” Tension between Tehran and Washington has risen since an Iranian missile test prompted US President Donald Trump’s administration last week to impose sanctions on individuals and entities linked to the Revolutionary Guards.

However, a Revolutionary Guards commander said at the weekend Iran would use its missiles if its security is under threat.

ANZ bank said: “The move by the US to impose new restrictions on Iran ... does raise the risk of further tensions disrupting (oil) supply.” Iran, Opec’s third-largest producer, has been raising output gradually since most international sanctions aimed at its nuclear programme were lifted in 2016.

Tehran is exempt from Opec’s supply cuts along with Russia and other independent producers.

Opec members included in the cuts have implemented at least 80% so far, according to a Reuters survey and analysts. Russia cut output by about 100,000 bpd and plans to take this to 300,000 by the end of April.

With output being cut, more investors are betting on rising prices despite indicators such as the Baker Hughes rig count pointing to higher US supply.

Investors raised their net long US crude futures and options positions in the week to January 31 to a record 412,380 lots, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.

Reuters