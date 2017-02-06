MARKET WRAP: JSE wilts with European bourses as Zuma’s big speech looms

The JSE ended lower on Monday on weaker European markets and a negative Dow opening — despite Asian bourses gaining on a positive close in the US on Friday.

The rand weakened slightly on heightened worries that a cabinet reshuffle by President Jacob Zuma is imminent. Analysts say this may happen within days of Zuma’s state of the national address on Thursday evening.

By 6.15pm, the local currency had softened to R13.3942 to the dollar from Friday’s R13.2568 after showing resilience last week in the face of market uncertainty about the Trump presidency’s effect on the US economy.

The JSE closed 0.22% lower at 52,151.20 points on low volume of about R11.3bn. The blue-chip top 40 dropped 0.14%. Food and drug retailers weakened 1.09%, banks 1.02%, property 0.71% and general retailers 0.68%. But the gold index rose 1.05% and platinums 0.29%.

The Dow was 0.22% lower at the JSE’s close, the FTSE 100 0.19%, the Paris CAC 40 0.85% and Germany’s Dax 0.90%.

Banks bore the brunt of losses on the JSE with Standard Bank retreating 1.66% to R140.62 and Barclays African 0.79% to R153.35.

Food and drug retailers also had a difficult day with Shoprite giving up 2.32% to R173.71, Clicks 1.57% to R118 and Spar 1.06% to R183.55.

Harmony Gold rose 1.66% to R35.61 and Sibanye 0.77% to R30.23.

Impala Platinum rose 0.94% to R51.68 and Lonmin 2.49% to R22.20.

Sasol closed 1.24% lower at R389.09, but British American Tobacco added 1.16% to R828.47 as the rand pared some of its losses in early evening trade.

In property, Redefine fell 1.61% to R10.97 and Growthpoint 0.81% to R25.87.

Kumba Iron Ore was little moved after rising as much as 4.5% on news that its tax liabilities were far lower than previously expected. It ended the day up 0.35% at R196.54.

Bonds were flat with the benchmark R186 last bid at 8.82%.

South African futures tracked softer European markets with near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index 0.33% lower at 45,525 points with 20,053 contracts traded from Friday’s 26,065.

With Maarten Mittner and Reitumetse Pitso