Market data: February 6 2017

The poultry producer says it has been under pressure as high input costs and imports have taken their toll, but the effects of the drought are expected to ease in 2017
Legal processes must be followed to ensure those involved in the shocking deaths are held accountable and to prevent another such tragedy, writes Mark Sonderup
President will try to drum up support from the business sector when he hosts a business investor luncheon before his state of the nation address
EFF and ANC supporters set to clash, and there may be more scuffles in Parliament if Zuma is prevented from delivering his address, writes Linda Ensor
Shrinking reserves, rising labour costs, frequent stoppages and regulatory uncertainty has prompted major miners to rethink their presence in the country
SA loses out on potentially billions of rand in revenue amid tariff clash with Zimbabwe
Business Unity SA’s energy chairman warns of significant data gaps in the state’s integrated energy and integrated resource plans
The new government has uncovered 7-billion in unaccounted spending by the previous government, and is also approaching China Development Bank
Victory in Sydney was first world series win in Australia since Adelaide 2009 — the same year they won the overall title
Elegant transformation of its supposed obsolescence into aura of indulgent luxury, also draws in Trump, writes Troy Patterson
Bonds
Unit trusts
Fixed deposits
Preference shares
Fuel prices
Sanlam Stratus funds
Liberty
Africa investor
Fairbairn
Selected global stocks
Metals
Cross rates
Forward rates
Investors Monthly is a magazine published
by Times Media, Media Division included in
the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of
the month.
Please login or register to comment.