JSE’s early rally fades as banks and retailers weigh the market down

The JSE’s early rally had faded by midday on Monday in another sign of the local bourse losing momentum after a strong start to the year.

The all-share index was flat at 52,270.30 points, weighed down partly by banks and retailers as the rand gave back some gains against the dollar after a mixed US nonfarm payrolls report on Friday.

Local currency weakness can stoke inflation and lead to higher interest rates at the time when the economy is forecast to grow less than 2% in 2017, according to the Reserve Bank.

President Jacob Zuma’s state of the nation speech on Thursday night will be monitored closely, given recent speculation that he might shuffle his cabinet and replace Pravin Gordhan as finance minister.

Resources had mixed fortunes as some diversified miners came back after Friday’s sell-off.

Europe’s leading markets were higher at midday in line with US stock futures, following a strong lead from Asia.

"The US fourth-quarter earnings season has been slightly mixed with recent upside hinging largely on improved macroeconomic data," said Momentum SP Reid Securities analysts. "The upside has materialised despite caution in the market emanating from a degree of nervousness surrounding the policy direction being followed by the Trump administration."

Kumba recovered 3.46% to R202.84 and Exxaro 2.76% to R106.16, but Assore plunged 7.61% to R262.17.

Harmony gained 1.83% to R35.67 and Implats 2.11% to R52.28.

Mr Price was off 1.59% to R154.96 and TFG lost 1.66% to R154.99.

Datatec was 2.35% off at R56.05, but Naspers gained 1.4% to R2,218.26.