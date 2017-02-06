JSE firmer on platinums and gold

The JSE opened firmer on Monday on higher platinum and gold shares as banks and retailers benefited from risk-off trade following a strong showing by the Dow on Friday.

The Dow closed 0.94% higher at 20,071.46 points, buoyed by banks and financials after President Donald Trump indicated he was looking at the Dodd-Frank legislation on banks, which might affect the strict Basel capital rules on global banks.

Stronger than expected US nonfarm payrolls data also supported US markets, although softer wage data indicated the US Federal Reserve may relent on the its previously stated three interest rate increases this year.

European markets were also strong following the release of purchasing managers index (PMI) data that mostly beat estimates.

The Nikkei 225 was up 0.31% and the Hang Seng firmed 0.75%.

Local banks were also supported by a stronger rand, which made another determined onslaught on the R13.20/$ level. The rand has been unable to break this key resistance level in previous months.

The gold price was 0.21% higher at $1,222.66/oz and platinum lifted 0.41% to $1,005.61/oz.

At 9.35am the all share was 0.32% higher at 52,430.50 points and the blue-chip top 40 gained 0.32%. Platinums added 2%, the gold index 0.98%, banks 0.39%, industrials 0.31% and resources 0.28%.

Anglo American and Kumba Iron Ore showed little reaction to reports that Kumba’s tax settlement of R2.5bn with the South African Revenue Service (SARS) could hasten Anglo’s disposal of Kumba. Anglo was 0.09% weaker at R222.15 and Kumba added 0.17% to R196.38.

Among gold stocks, Gold Fields rose 1.15% to R47.32. It released an upbeat trading update on Friday.

Impala Platinum rose 3.14% to R52.81. Northam Platinum added 1.82% to R52.69.

Among banks, Nedbank rose 1.03% to R231.21 and FirstRand added 0.67% to R49.89.

Liberty Holdings added 0.55% to R112.62.

African Phoenix, the "bad bank" in the African Bank stable consisting of insurer Stangen and cash resources, rose 2.22% to 46c. It was listed last week.

Shoprite shed 0.98% to R176.09 and Steinhoff lifted 0.65% to R67.68.

Cement producer PPC shed 2.65% to R6.60.

Among property stocks, Rockcastle was down 2.86% to R33.32 and New Europe Property Investments dropped 0.61% to R153.55.

Comair shed 2.91% to R5.

Taste Holdings was 5.26% lower at R1.80.

Niche financial lender Finbond shed 5.14% to R2.40.