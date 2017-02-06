JSE closes lower as banks weaken while gold and platinum shares rise

The JSE closed lower on Monday as banks, retailers and property stocks lost ground with European markets under pressure.

Gold shares were up on a firmer gold price, which had gained 0.56% by the JSE’s close to $1,227 in safe-haven trade. Platinum had risen 0.74% to $1,008.

Brent crude was 0.42% lower at $56.51 a barrel amid reports of rising US inventory and pumping and members of oil cartel Opec remaining committed to production cuts.

A weaker local currency supported rand hedges in a belated comeback; the rand failed again to break below the R13.20 to the dollar level.

Markets were still seeking direction despite Friday’s strong Dow performance and recovery in global industrial activity. Asian shares were higher while those in Europe lost ground on Monday.

"US President Donald Trump’s policy stance and the political risks in Europe, including the French presidential race, continue to be major concerns for the markets," said Barclays Research analysts.

US January payrolls were solid, but there was little reason for exuberance. "The Fed sounded slightly more doveish than expected, whereas the Chinese central bank delivered a rate hike due to financial stability concerns," Barclays said.

Locally, the focus remains on President Jacob Zuma’s state of the nation address on Thursday night. The speech will be monitored closely, given recent speculation of an imminent cabinet reshuffle and possible replacement of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

The JSE closed 0.22% lower at 52,151.20 points on low volume of about R11.3bn. The blue-chip top 40 dropped 0.14%. Food and drug retailers eased 1.09%, banks 1.02%, property 0.71% and general retailers 0.68%. The gold index rose 1.05% and platinums 0.29%.

The Dow was 0.22% lower at the JSE’s close, the FTSE 100 0.19%, the Paris CAC 40 0.85% and Germany’s Dax 0.90%.

Stanlib retail investment director Paul Hansen said a stronger rand had been hurting the all share of late. Although it was up 4.8% at the end of January, the gain for the year had dropped to 3%.

"The rand is up 2.6% against the dollar so far this year, clearly damping the performances of the big rand hedges," Hansen said.

Commodity prices remained upbeat. Although iron ore and copper dipped last week, gold and platinum group metals had perked up in line with the weaker dollar, he said.

The resources index has gained 7% this year and platinums are up 21%.

"European stocks seem to be offering a good buying opportunity," Hansen said.

Sasol closed 1.24% off at R389.09, while British American Tobacco added 1.16% to R828.47.

Harmony Gold rose 1.66% to R35.61 and Sibanye 0.77% to R30.23.

Impala Platinum rose 0.94% to R51.68 and Lonmin 2.49% to R22.20.

Standard Bank fell 1.66% to R140.62 and Barclays African 0.79% to R153.35.

Mr Price was 1.52% lower at R155.08, Shoprite 2.32% at R173.71 and Massmart 1.36% to R130.75.

In property, Redefine dropped 1.61% to R10.97 and Growthpoint 0.81% at R25.87.

MTN shed 2.20% to R119.86.

Taste Holdings slumped 5.26% to R1.80 and KAP Industrial Holdings 2.24% to R7.87.