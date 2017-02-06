Markets

JSE banks may benefit from Donald Trump

06 February 2017 - 07:37 AM Robert Laing
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

Asian stock exchanges trading ahead of the JSE’s opening on Monday morning had a muted response to Friday’s Wall Street rally.

The Dow Jones Industrial index surged 0.94% on Friday, taking it back above 20,000 points, led higher by banks after US President Donald Trump scrapped consumer protection laws introduced after the 2008 subprime mortgage bubble.

Although the JSE’s all share index lost 0.86% on Friday, continuing Thursday’s slide when it lost 0.72%, some local banks did join the US rally. Nedbank gained 0.9% to R228.85 and Barclays Africa 0.24% to R154.57. Capitec, however, fell 0.15% to R689.99 and Investec 0.12% to R93.60.

Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.15%, but most other stock exchanges trading on Monday morning ahead of the JSE’s opening were up slightly. The Australian central bank is scheduled to announce an interest rate decision on Tuesday at 5:30am Johannesburg time. It is expected to hold its interest rate at 1.5%.

The JSE corporate calendar remains quiet this week, but more than 100 US companies are scheduled to release their December quarter results in the next few days.

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
SA’s bond yields too low, says BlackRock
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: SA markets end week mixed on global ...
Markets
3.
JSE closes weaker as miners retreat on surprise ...
Markets
4.
SA futures lower as JSE ends the week on weak note
Markets
5.
Oil pushes higher as US Treasury flags sanctions ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.