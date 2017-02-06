JSE banks may benefit from Donald Trump

Asian stock exchanges trading ahead of the JSE’s opening on Monday morning had a muted response to Friday’s Wall Street rally.

The Dow Jones Industrial index surged 0.94% on Friday, taking it back above 20,000 points, led higher by banks after US President Donald Trump scrapped consumer protection laws introduced after the 2008 subprime mortgage bubble.

Although the JSE’s all share index lost 0.86% on Friday, continuing Thursday’s slide when it lost 0.72%, some local banks did join the US rally. Nedbank gained 0.9% to R228.85 and Barclays Africa 0.24% to R154.57. Capitec, however, fell 0.15% to R689.99 and Investec 0.12% to R93.60.

Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.15%, but most other stock exchanges trading on Monday morning ahead of the JSE’s opening were up slightly. The Australian central bank is scheduled to announce an interest rate decision on Tuesday at 5:30am Johannesburg time. It is expected to hold its interest rate at 1.5%.

The JSE corporate calendar remains quiet this week, but more than 100 US companies are scheduled to release their December quarter results in the next few days.