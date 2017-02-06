Gold rises on weaker dollar after US jobs report

Bengaluru — Gold prices edged up on Monday on technical buying and a weaker dollar after mixed US jobs data late last week muted the expectation for near-term interest rate increases.

Spot gold had gained 0.3% to $1,223/oz by 3am GMT. US gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,225.10/oz.

US jobs growth surged more than expected in January as construction firms and retailers ramped up hiring, but wages barely rose, handing the administration under President Donald Trump both a head start and a challenge as it seeks to boost the economy. The dollar Index was down 0.2% at 99.723.

"Gold is pointing to push higher from all fronts on charts," said Brian Lan, MD at gold dealer GoldSilver Central in Singapore. "Gold should be testing $1,225 today and the next resistance level would be around $1,230."

Spot gold could rise towards resistance at $1,249/oz, as it had managed to stand above resistance at $1,219, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Wall Street’s top banks expect just two rate increases from the Federal Reserve this year and expect only a modest risk to the US central bank being pressed into a more aggressive pace of monetary policy tightening, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

"It’s unlikely there will be a rate hike in March as there is too much political unrest in the US. At least in the first half of the year, gold should do quite well," Lan said.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising US rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding nonyielding bullion while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.

Investor interest in gold was underscored by US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data on Friday that showed speculators increased their net long position in Comex gold contracts to the highest in eight weeks in the week to January 31.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, climbed 0.41% to 814.51 tonnes on Friday from 811.22 tonnes on Thursday.

Spot silver on Monday rose 0.5% to $17.56/oz. Platinum prices were firm at $1,003.60, while palladium rose 0.5% to $749.72.

Reuters