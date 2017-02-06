Futures lose ground as the JSE starts the week on subdued note

South African futures started the week lower on Monday with JSE trading mixed with banks and retailers weakening and golds and platinums rising.

Volumes traded were well below average at R11.3bn.

The Dow Jones industrial average was flat in early evening trade with European markets softer. The FTSE 100 was down 0.10% and the German Dax 0.82%.

Spot gold was 0.62% up at $1,227 an ounce and platinum 0.74% to $1,008. Brent crude had shed 1.22% to $56.06 a barrel.

The JSE closed 0.22% lower at 52,151.20 points. The blue-chip top 40 eased 0.14%. Food and drug retailers slipped 1.09% lower, banks 1.02%, property 0.71% and general retailers 0.68%. The gold index rose 1.05% and platinums 0.29%.

At 5.45pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.33% lower at 45,525 points with 20,053 contracts traded from Friday’s 26,065.