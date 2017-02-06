Markets

Futures lose ground as the JSE starts the week on subdued note

06 February 2017 - 19:25 PM Staff Writer
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

South African futures started the week lower on Monday with JSE trading mixed with banks and retailers weakening and golds and platinums rising.

Volumes traded were well below average at R11.3bn.

The Dow Jones industrial average was flat in early evening trade with European markets softer. The FTSE 100 was down 0.10% and the German Dax 0.82%.

Spot gold was 0.62% up at $1,227 an ounce and platinum 0.74% to $1,008. Brent crude had shed 1.22% to $56.06 a barrel.

The JSE closed 0.22% lower at 52,151.20 points. The blue-chip top 40 eased 0.14%. Food and drug retailers slipped 1.09% lower, banks 1.02%, property 0.71% and general retailers 0.68%. The gold index rose 1.05% and platinums 0.29%.

At 5.45pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.33% lower at 45,525 points with 20,053 contracts traded from Friday’s 26,065.

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
JSE banks may benefit from Donald Trump
Markets
2.
SA’s bond yields too low, says BlackRock
Markets
3.
Rand gets stuck at R13.20/$ again as dollar firms ...
Markets
4.
JSE’s early rally fades as banks and retailers ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: SA markets end week mixed on global ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.