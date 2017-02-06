Bonds stable at stronger levels in early trade

The South African bond market was stable at much stronger levels at the start of the week, during which President Jacob Zuma will give his state of the nation address.

The address comes against the backdrop of speculation that the president could reshuffle his Cabinet, including the sensitive finance position.

But the broad support for the bond market emanated from a relatively strong rand environment following the mixed US nonfarm payrolls report on Friday that knocked the dollar.

"If one looks at the performances of the currency and global bond yields, they remain supportive of a move lower [stronger] in local yields," Rand Merchant Bank analyst Gordon Kerr said in a note "Sadly, as mentioned before, the political risk premium is keeping long-term rates elevated."

The yield on the benchmark R186 bond was 8.83% in early trade, from 8.82%. The rand was at R13.26 to dollar, from lows of R13.69 last week.

US treasury bonds were relatively stronger after the US jobs report that showed that the economy created 227,000 jobs in January, above market expectations. But the wage growth, which US Federal Reserve takes into account when deciding on interest rates, slowed in the review month.

The yield on the US 10-year bond was at 2.4596% from 2.4688%.