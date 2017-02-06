Bonds pick up from where they left off on Friday

South African bonds were stable before midday on Monday as the rand battled to break the R13.20 mark.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst Gordon Kerr said that the majority of investors were buying bonds on the hope the rand could finally break 13.20 to the dollar.

The pick-up in support for the bond market came after the rand gained against the dollar following the US jobs report on Friday.

President Jacob Zuma will give his state of the nation address comes against the backdrop of speculation that he could reshuffle his Cabinet, including removing Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

The bid on the benchmark R186 bond was 8.825% in early trade, from 8.820%. The rand was at R13.2768 to dollar, from last week’s close at R13.2568.

The bid on the R207 was at 7.945% from last week’s close at 7.940%.