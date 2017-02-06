Markets

Bonds pick up from where they left off on Friday

06 February 2017 - 12:25 PM Pericles Anetos
Picture: INVESTORS MONTHLY
Picture: INVESTORS MONTHLY

South African bonds were stable before midday on Monday as the rand battled to break the R13.20 mark.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst Gordon Kerr said that the majority of investors were buying bonds on the hope the rand could finally break 13.20 to the dollar.

The pick-up in support for the bond market came after the rand gained against the dollar following the US jobs report on Friday.

President Jacob Zuma will give his state of the nation address comes against the backdrop of speculation that he could reshuffle his Cabinet, including removing Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

The bid on the benchmark R186 bond was 8.825% in early trade, from 8.820%. The rand was at R13.2768 to dollar, from last week’s close at R13.2568.

The bid on the R207 was at 7.945% from last week’s close at 7.940%.

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
JSE banks may benefit from Donald Trump
Markets
2.
SA’s bond yields too low, says BlackRock
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: SA markets end week mixed on global ...
Markets
4.
JSE closes weaker as miners retreat on surprise ...
Markets
5.
Oil edges up amid tension between Iran and the US
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.