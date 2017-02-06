Bonds hold steady ahead of state of the nation address

South African bonds were largely unchanged in late afternoon trade on Monday as markets remained focused on President Jacob Zuma’s state of the nation address, on Thursday.

The address comes against the backdrop of speculation that he could reshuffle his Cabinet, including removing Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Until then, trade in bonds and in the rand are expected to be subdued, with directional trade mainly coming from the dollar. The marginally firmer dollar against the euro on Monday caused the rand to retreat from intraday highs of about R13.23/$.

The rand was at R13.3127 to the dollar from R13.2568.

Additional lack of direction in the bond market came from US treasuries, which trended firmer. At 3.27pm the R186 was bid at 8.800% from 8.82%0 and the R207 was bid at 7.925% from 7.940%.

Analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said that with the noise on various political fronts, "some caution on any moves or redeployments in the realm of Treasury will have a negative effect on the rand".

Bonds usually weaken in tandem with a weaker currency.

The bond market appeared to give little attention to views expressed by BlackRock analysts that SA’s bond yields were too low. This view is based on the premise that local interest rates need to rise another 50 basis points on certain risk factors, such as a possible sovereign downgrades by the credit ratings agencies.

The R186 hit a highest yield of 9.840% last year, but has been recovering since. It gained 8.7% in yield last year and is up 1.01% so far this year.

Analysts say South African bonds look attractive compared with global bonds, with the yield of the US 10-year at 2.4199% late on Monday from 2.4688%.

The UK 10-year long bond was at 1.40%.