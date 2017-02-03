SA futures lower as JSE ends the week on weak note
South African futures ended the week lower on Friday as the JSE lost ground on weaker miners. Mining stocks were down after China unexpectedly increased short-term interest rates, raising concern about growth in the economic powerhouse.
The rand made another attempt to break through the R13.20/$ level in late trade. Previous attempts, since last year, have not succeeded. It was buoyed by a weaker dollar and firmer US treasuries following mixed US non-farm payroll data released on the day.
At 5.46pm the rand was at R13.2171 from Thursday’s R13.3960.
The JSE all share closed 0.86% lower at 52,265.20 points and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 0.97%. Platinums slumped 4.05% and resources 2.85%. The gold index shed 1.55% and industrials 0.42%. Property added 0.21% and financials 0.13%.
The all share ended the week down 1.34%, its worst so far this year, with growth in 2017 still at 3.18%.
At 5.50pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.73% lower at 45,779 points with 26,065 contracts traded from Thursday’s 19,698.
Please login or register to comment.