Rand slightly weaker in cautious trade ahead of US employment data

The rand was slightly weaker at midday on Friday as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the release of US jobs data in the late afternoon. The US economy is expected to have created 175,000 jobs in January and the unemployment rate is likely to remain steady at 4.7%.

A better figure could support the dollar and lead to weakness among emerging market currencies.

The bias was toward a firmer dollar in intraday trade following data released on Thursday by the US labour department indicating productivity increased by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, beating a predicted 1% rise. Initial jobless claims dropped from 260,000 to 246,000, pointing to a solid US economy.

"Given the perceived notion that the US Federal Reserve looked to hike rates with less vigour than originally thought, today’s jobs data become even more important to determine new direction for the markets as the Trump reflation trade fizzles out," said Standard Bank analyst Warrick Butler.

At 11.36am the rand was at R13.4283 against the dollar from R13.3960.

The rand was at R14.4281 against the euro from R14.4116 and at R16.7727 against the British pound from R16.7842.

The euro was at $1.0744 from $1.0757.

The rand has been range-bound for most of the year, trading between R13.20 and R13.60 to the dollar.

"With President Jacob Zuma’s state of the nation address looming and amid the groundswell of rumours regarding a Cabinet reshuffle, the local currency was unlikely to make much headway," analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said.