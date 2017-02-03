Rand shows little reaction to better than expected US employment data

The rand was flat against the dollar on Friday afternoon, showing no reaction to above-expectation employment data out of the US. The US labour department reported that total non-farm payroll employment increased by a seasonally adjusted 227,000 jobs in January, while the unemployment rate was little changed at 4.8%.

Dow Jones Newswires reported that economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had predicted a gain of 174,000 jobs and a 4.7% unemployment rate in January. The employment data portrayed a labour market that carried momentum into 2017 as the Trump administration took office.