Rand shows little reaction to better than expected US employment data

The rand was flat against the dollar on Friday despite the US adding 227,000 jobs in January with analysts saying that wage growth is more of a concern

03 February 2017 - 16:55 PM Reitumetse Pitso
Picture: ISTOCK

The rand was flat against the dollar on Friday afternoon, showing no reaction to above-expectation employment data out of the US. The US labour department reported that total non-farm payroll employment increased by a seasonally adjusted 227,000 jobs in January, while the unemployment rate was little changed at 4.8%.

Dow Jones Newswires reported that economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had predicted a gain of 174,000 jobs and a 4.7% unemployment rate in January. The employment data portrayed a labour market that carried momentum into 2017 as the Trump administration took office.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst John Cairns said the job creation figure would correctly be well received, but market concerns had shifted towards wage growth. He said the current growth rate of 2.9% year on year would be supportive of ongoing household spending but not strong enough to suggest businesses will be under pressure to increase their prices.

At 3.40pm the rand was at R13.3950 against the dollar from R13.3960; R14.3804 against the euro from R14.4116; and R16.7067 against the pound from R16.7842.

The euro was at $1.0736 from $1.0757.

