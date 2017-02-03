Paper stocks might offer a bright future for low-tech investment

Taipei — In an equity market dominated by Apple suppliers, investors are getting the biggest gains by going low-tech. Since a Chinese government crackdown on water pollution late last year that shuttered some paper mills, manufacturers, including Long Chen Paper and Paolung International, have rallied and may see a bull run for years to come, according to investors.

The trend is showing in Hong Kong as well, where Nine Dragons Paper Holdings surged 28% in January. Taiwan’s paper and pulp index has climbed 19% so far this year, compared with a 14% gain in the biggest 10 suppliers to Apple, including iPhone maker Hon Hai Precision Industry.

Paper mills use vast amounts of water from the start of the process when wood is mixed into a slurry. Smaller mills operating in China were shut down by the mainland government in a series of moves aimed at curbing environmental waste, resulting in a reduction of supply and an increase in prices.

"It could be a multi-year bull market for paper stocks, spreading from Taiwan to Hong Kong," said David Lu, senior vice-president at Taipei-based Hua Nan Investment Trust, which manages NT$50bn ($1.6bn) of assets.

The surge in Taiwan paper stocks began in late December when Xinhua reported that China was looking to double fines on water pollution. Visits from government inspection teams disrupted supply, triggering a rally in the commodity’s price, Huatai Financial Holdings analysts Gong Jie and Yu Liang wrote in a January 24 note.

In addition, some paper packaging plants in southern Guangdong province were forced to shut, according to industry portal Paper.com.cn. The measures were part of a broader campaign announced in March by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, after he listed improvements to the environment as a key target in the nation’s five-year plan.

Nine Dragons

On January 23, Nine Dragons said its six-month net income will rise at least 45% from a year earlier. The forecast trumps analyst estimates, thanks to a more than 40% rally in paper prices in the last two months of 2016, Huatai’s Gong and Yu said. Huatai raised Nine Dragons and Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing to buy from hold.

Long Chen Paper has risen 49% this year, compared with a 3.4% gain in the Bloomberg world forest products and paper index. Paolung International has soared 53%. Hon Hai is down 0.6% after posting its first annual sales decline on record.

"Paper stocks are only just starting to rise," said Michael On, president of Taipei-based Beyond Asset Management.

Bloomberg