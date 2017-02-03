Oil gains on threat of the US issuing fresh Iranian sanctions

Singapore/Tokyo — Oil prices edged up on Friday on news that US President Donald Trump could be set to impose new sanctions on multiple Iranian entities, firing geopolitical tension between the two nations.

Comments by Russian energy minister Alexander Novak that oil producers had cut their output in accordance with a pact agreed in December also helped support prices, analysts said.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Trump’s administration is prepared to roll out new measures against more than two dozen Iranian targets following Tehran’s ballistic missile test, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Brent crude futures had risen 21c, or 0.4%, to $56.77 a barrel by 3.58am GMT, after settling down 24c at $56.56 in the previous session.

Front month US crude futures, also known as West Texas Intermediate (WTI), climbed 28c, or 0.5%, to $53.82 a barrel, after ending Tuesday down 34c. For the week, the contract is up a little more than 1%.

Moves by the US to impose new sanctions on Iran is "something at the back of short-term traders’ minds", said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at Sydney’s CMC Markets.

"It’s on the risk radar more than it otherwise might have been," he said.

The sources, who had knowledge of the administration’s plans, said the package of sanctions was formulated in a way that would not violate the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Supply concern was also raised when Russia’s energy minister said global oil output was cut by 1.4-million barrels a day in January as part of the deal last year between oil cartel Opec and other producers.

"Oil markets have been supported by Opec and as long as things hold people will look for evidence that output curbs have chiselled away at inventories," Spooner said.

Novak also said Russian companies may cut oil production quicker than had been initially agreed with Opec and that he expected the market to rebalance by the middle of this year.

Oil prices had stabilised about 15% higher than they were before Opec and non-Opec producers agreed in December to curb output, National Australia Bank said in a note on Friday.

"We now expect oil prices to average around the mid to high $50s in [the first and second quarters], before reaching the low $60s by end-2017 and stabilising at around those levels in 2018," the bank said.

