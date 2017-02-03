MARKET WRAP: SA markets end week mixed on global factors

Local markets ended the week on a mixed note, with the JSE closing weaker on Friday as miners retreated on a surprise step by the Chinese authorities who increased short-term interest rates. This tightening could harm GDP growth in China, but was an indication that the Chinese authorities were serious about curbing capital outflows from the country, although the increases were modest, analysts said.

Mining stocks have been supported by expected strong growth in China.

In contrast to the local equity market, the rand was stronger in late afternoon trade after the dollar came under pressure from a US payrolls report which, although better than expected, flagged weakness in wage growth that may keep the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates next week.

Data released by the US labour department showed that another 227,000 seasonally adjusted jobs were created in January, exceeding expectations of 175,000. It was the largest gain since September.

However, the jobless rate in January ticked up to 4.8% from 4.7%, while average hourly earnings for private-sector workers rose only a modest 0.12% from December compared to expectations for a 0.30% gain.

At 6pm, the rand was quoted at R13.2224 against the greenback from R13.3960 at its previous close.

The JSE all share closed 0.86% lower at 52,265.20 points and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 0.97%. Platinums slumped 4.05% and resources 2.85%. The gold index shed 1.55% and industrials 0.42%. Property added 0.21% and financials 0.13%.

The all share ended the week down 1.34%, its worst so far this year, with growth in 2017 still at 3.18%.

Local retailers had a difficult week with general retailers losing 2.95%, while food and drug retailers softened 0.17%. This was an indication that retailers had a tough festive season, analysts at Retail Capital said. Stats SA is yet to release statistics for the period.

Anglo American lost 4.56% to R222.35, Glencore 5.49% to R51.85 and BHP Billiton 3.87% to R232.31.

Kumba Iron Ore plummeted 7.96% to R196.05. The group earlier said it was due to pay additional tax of R2.5bn to the South African Revenue Service.

Gold Fields was 1.74% lower at R46.78. It expects to show a return to profitability after a loss for the previous year.

Sibanye was 3.69% lower at R30. The group earlier announced it expected gold production to be unchanged for the six months to end-December compared with the first half of 2016.

Impala Platinum slumped 6.57% to R51.20 and Lonmin 3.82% to R21.66.

Nedbank added 0.90% to R228.85, but FirstRand shed 0.26% to R49.56.

African Phoenix closed 9.76% higher at 45c.

Truworths gave up 1.09% to R77 but Mr Price gained 0.24% to R157.47.

Resilient closed 0.21% up at R117.25. It was reported on Thursday it was considering further investments in North America.

New Europe Property Investments gained 0.72% to R154.49 and Capital & Counties 0.88% to R45.89.

Naspers ended the day 0.48% off at R2,187.63.

The mixed US non-farm payrolls data saw the South African bond market little changed in late afternoon trade, with the yield on the benchmark R186 unchanged at 8.840%.

Futures ended lower in line with the JSE. At 5.50pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.73% lower at 45,779 points with 26,065 contracts traded from Thursday’s 19,698.