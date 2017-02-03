JSE softer as market eyes US jobs data

The JSE opened weaker on Friday in cautious trade amid mixed Asian markets and a flat close on the Dow on Thursday.

The weakness was broad based as traders eyed the release of US nonfarm payroll data later in the afternoon. The US economy is expected to have created 175,000 jobs in January and the unemployment rate is likely to remain steady at 4.7%.

The Dow closed 0.03% lower at 19,884.91 points on Thursday. The Nikkei 225 rose 0.02% in early morning trade and the Hang Seng was down 0.41%.

Commodities trended weaker on Friday, pushing resources stocks lower. Gold was down 0.12% to $1,214/oz and platinum was 0.18% lower at $993/oz.

At 9.38am the all share was 0.43% lower at 52,495 points and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 0.48%. Platinum was down 1.36%, resources 1.18%, banks 0.49% and property 0.46%.

After hitting a high above 20,000 points last week, analysts expect the Dow Jones industrial average to pull back slightly from present levels.

"The longer-term trajectory was dependent on US fiscal policy," said Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) analysts.

Technical analysis show the Dow could correct to immediate support levels of 19,700 and 19,200 points in the near term. The surge above 20,000 points following the election of Donald Trump as US president was the second fastest in US market history as the Dow rose 1,000 index points in nine weeks.

Among global miners, Anglo American was 2.61% lower at R226.89.

Kumba Iron Ore retreated 4.01% to R204.46.

Among gold stocks, Sibanye lost 1.96% to R30.54.

Impala Platinum was down 2.61% to R53.37.

Standard Bank softened 0.84% to R141.80.

Cement producer PPC lifted 2.31% to R7.08.

Astral Foods was up 0.94% to R153.43.

Transaction Capital lost 3.20% to R14.53.