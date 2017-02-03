JSE extends losses ahead of US data and a ‘combative’ Trump

The JSE remained weaker at midday on Friday, undermined primarily by commodity shares ahead of the US non-farm payrolls data this afternoon.

"We have had trading updates from a couple of mining houses which, at a glance, looked impressive. I guess, the guys are wondering if this sort of performance will be sustainable," said Nilan Morar, head of trading at GT Private Broking. "At the same time, don’t underestimate the fact that some guys want to lock in profits ahead of the US non-farm payrolls."

The US jobs data will be key to the dollar and broader financial markets which have been inconsistent and jittery since Donald Trump took office in January.

"The recognition of the potential for deteriorating global relationships for the US as the new administration adopts a combative leadership style continues to weigh on the market," Momentum SP Reid Securities analysts said.

The all share index was off 0.75% at 52,325 points at lunchtime, as the resource 10 and platinum indexes dropped 2.22% and 2.8%, respectively.

Europe’s leading stock markets were mostly higher at midday, in line with US stock futures, as investors waited to see the picture of the US labour market. US employers are expected to have hired 161,000 job seekers in January, according to Trading Economics, up from 156,000 in December.

Anglo American was off 3.66% at R224.44, with BHP Billiton dropping 3.47% to R233.27 and Glencore giving up 3.45% to R52.97.

African Rainbow Minerals lost 3.82% to R116.48 and Kumba Iron Ore retreated 5.9% to R200.43.

Sibanye lost 3.88% to R29.94, with Anglo American Platinum losing 3.49% to R350.55 and Impala Platinum giving up 3.87% to R52.68.

British American Tobacco was up 1.22% to R830.98 while Richemont lost 1.16% to R101.89. African Phoenix gained 9.76% to 45c.