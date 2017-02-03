Coal deal may fire JSE up on Friday

Disappointing results from Nasdaq-listed Amazon and jitters about US jobs data scheduled for release at 3:30pm Johannesburg time saw Chinese stock markets reopen red on Friday after a week’s holiday.

The Shanghai composite index was down 0.57%, Shenzhen 0.43% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down 0.48% ahead of the JSE’s opening on Friday.

Reports that Chinese billionaire Xiao Jianhua had been abducted by security agents caused shares of his Shanghai-listed companies to drop by the allowed daily limit.

In the US, Nasdaq which suffered a 0.11% "Trump slump" on Thursday looked set for further losses. Online retailer Amazon’s share price fell 4.15% to $805.10 in after-hours trading.

Amazon reported 22% revenue growth to $43.7bn for the December quarter — disappointing investors who had expected even better Black Friday and Christmas sales. Another concern was Amazon’s 23% rise in operating expenses.

A share to watch when the JSE opens on Friday will be Keaton Energy. Competitor Wescoal after the JSE closed on Thursday announced an offer to buy Keaton in a deal valued at R1.98 per share, a 37% premium to the R1.45 Keaton last traded at.

Wescoal is offering R1.20 cash and 0.3 of its shares for every Keaton share. Wescoal last traded at R2.60, making the share component worth 78c, though Thursday’s announcement used a R2 price to estimate the value of the offer at R1.80 per Keaton share.

A Standard Bank sponsored purchasing managers index (PMI) scheduled for release at 9:15am will give a second opinion to the Absa sponsored PMI released on Wednesday.

The Absa PMI surprised economists by showing South African factory morale improved substantially in January, with the index coming in at 50.9 points whereas the consensus was it would remain under 50.