Bonds weaker ahead of US jobs report

The South African bond market was slightly weaker on Friday morning, taking its cue from the local currency.

The bond market, which usually tracks the local currency, has been at the mercy of local and international politics.

On the local political front, the week started off with news of a possible Cabinet reshuffle affecting the finance ministry and then towards the end of the week President Zacob Zuma lashed out to at the Treasury for hindering the ANC’s economic transformation agenda.

Internationally, US President Donald Trump’s comments about protectionism have unsettled markets.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst John Cairns said the market appeared to be ‘becoming less sensitive to [Trump’s] every word’.

US nonfarm payroll report are due to be released on Friday. Cairns said: "The risk to me is for a series of data that is not great as I still believe the market is content with a long dollar position," he said.

At 9.06am, the bid on the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.88%, from 8.84% on Thursday and the R207 at 8.05% from 7.975%