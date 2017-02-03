Bonds unchanged on Friday afternoon on mixed US employment data

The South African bond market was largely unchanged in late afternoon trade on Friday, after US nonfarm payroll data came in mixed.

The rand was slightly firmer in response, but not enough to be a market mover among bonds.

Another 227,000 seasonally adjusted jobs were created in the US in January, exceeding expectations of 175,000. It was the largest gain since September.

However, the jobless rate in January ticked up to 4.8% from 4.7%, while average hourly earnings for private-sector workers rose only a modest 0.12% from December compared to expectations for a 0.3% gain.

At 3.39pm the yield on the R186 was 8.840%, unchanged from the previous figure. The R207 was bid at 7.975%, also unchanged The rand was at R13.3874 against the dollar from R13.396.

The data was unlikely to move the market toward an earlier rate hike in the US. The market is expecting a hike in June, with only a 25% chance next month.

US treasuries were firmer in response to the data, indicating scepticism in the market on the pace of US rate hikes this year, after a less hawkish statement was released earlier by the US Federal Reserve at its first meeting of the year.

In December, the Fed anticipated three rate increases this year.

Following two consecutive weeks of losses, domestic bond prices were trading on a firmer footing this week as US President Donald Trump’s recent actions drove US interest rate expectations somewhat lower, analysts at NKC African Economists said.

The yield on the US 10-year bond was at 2.4355% from 2.4740% in late afternoon trade.