Bonds track the weaker rand on Friday morning

The South African bond market was slightly weaker before midday on Friday morning, continuing to take its cue from the local currency.

The rand has taken a knock due to the dollar’s recovery after the overall positive sentiment in the US Federal Reserve’s policy statement on Wednesday.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst Gordon Kerr said that political risk was keeping yields elevated and SA needed to get past the state of the nation address and a potential Cabinet reshuffle, before it had a chance of "unwinding".

Kerr said the US nonfarm payroll data will be critical with the market still pricing in only a 25% chance of a hike in March.

"A better-than-expected print should see this reprice higher, sending dollar/rand and local bond yields in the same direction," said Kerr.

At 11.33am, the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.890%, from 8.840% on Thursday and the R207 at 8.005% from 7.975% previously.