Rand firms as dollar weakens on Fed’s more relaxed stance on rates

The rand firmed in midday trade on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve adopted a slightly less hawkish tone on Wednesday regarding interest rates. This led to a softer dollar, boosting commodities and emerging market currencies linked to them, such as the rand.

The Fed kept rates unchanged, as expected, but gave no hint about when the next increase might come. It previously indicated that up to three interest rate hikes during the year would be appropriate.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst John Cairns said the overall tone in the Federal open market committee’s statement was one of confidence in the US economy. "Even so, there was nothing that suggested they plan to hike soon — like all of us, they are waiting for more clarity on Trump’s policies," Cairns said.

Market betting is still for a June hike; pricing is around 30% for March and 70% for June. The Fed hiked rates in December last year to 0.75%, from 0.50%.

At 11.38am the rand was at R13.3737 from R13.4725 against the dollar; R14.4582 against the euro from R14.5065; and R16.99 against the pound from R17.052.

The euro was at $1.081 from $1.0769.

The currency market focus shifted to international issues after the rand weakened on Wednesday on concern of heightened tension between the National Treasury and President Jacob Zuma, expressed at the ANC’s lekgotla earlier in the week.

According to a report in Business Day, Zuma had criticised the Treasury for not availing funds for certain projects.