Rand firmer as dollar weakens on unchanged US rates

The rand was firmer on Thursday morning as the dollar slipped after the Federal Reserve open market committee left US rates unchanged.

The weakness in the dollar on Thursday morning was partly do to some investors hoping for a more hawkish stance from the Fed.

The Dow Jones Newswires reported that the Fed was on track to gradually raise short-term interest rates this year, adding that the central bank had given no hint about when the next increase might come. After the two-day policy meeting, officials voted unanimously to hold the benchmark rate steady in a range between 0.50% and 0.75%, while noting that there had been some recent improvements in the economy, including an uptick in consumer confidence.

The news wires quoted RBC Capital Markets’ Tom Porcelli as saying that Fed chairwoman Janet Yellen would have ample opportunity to adjust expectations regarding the US economy’s progress and the central bank’s plans for interest rates when she appeared before Congress later in February.

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts said that as long as the political talk and headlines remained focused on the battle between the Treasury and the President Jacob Zuma there was a degree of caution regarding the rand.

TreasuryOne trader Phillip Pearce said there was potential for the rand to strengthen further if commodities continued to surge.

Gold and platinum are both firmer, with gold up 0.25% to $1,212.85/oz and platinum adding 0.10% to $1,002.41.

At 9.18am the rand was at R13.4277 against the dollar from R13.4725. It was at R14.4806 against the euro from a previous R14.5065 and at R17.0117 against the pound from R17.0520.

The euro was at $1.0785 from $1.0769.