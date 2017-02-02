Oil falls after sharp increase in US stock

Singapore/Tokyo — Oil prices fell on Thursday after official data showed US crude and petrol stockpiles rose sharply, although signs that oil cartel Opec and other producers are holding the line on output cuts are helping support prices.

Brent crude futures fell 24c, or 0.4%, to $56.56 a barrel as of 1.46am GMT after settling up $1.22 in the previous session.

Front-month futures for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) were down 28c, or 0.5%, at $53.60 after climbing $1.07 at the day before.

US crude stocks grew last week by an unexpected 6.5-million barrels to 494.76-million barrels, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday, as refiners let stocks build further in a seasonally slow season for production.

The build in stocks far exceeded analysts’ expectations for an increase of 3.3-million barrels.

"Obviously we saw some solid gains in prices in the previous session so there might be a little bit of profit-taking in the Asian session after the market rallied unexpectedly," said Ben le Brun, market analyst with optionsXpress in Sydney. "But prices are still very much range-bound," he added.

Petrol stocks climbed by 3.9-million barrels, compared with analyst expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1-million barrel gain. Petrol demand has been seasonally weak, down 5.7% from a year ago over the past four weeks.

But prices were underpinned by indications that producers from Opec and others are curbing output and geopolitical tension between the US and Tehran after Iran’s latest missile test.

Earlier this week, a Reuters survey found high compliance by Opec with agreed cuts.

The curbs follow last year’s agreement to lower supplies by a combined 1.8-million barrels a day to prop up prices that remain at about half their mid-2014 levels.

That came even as oil production growth in the Middle East was set to remain strong, adding 2.44-million barrels a day between 2017 and 2021, a report by energy consultancy BMI Research said on Thursday.

Growth would be led by the national oil companies and supported by a large proven reserves base and low cost structures. Production in North America would return to growth in 2017, the report added.

