Market data: February 2 2017

The Zuptas, as Julius Malema fabulously named them, have hijacked the South African state for their own gain. Only the Treasury and the Reserve Bank remain out of their clutches and the fight for ...
The new South African National Space Agency CEO Val Munsami puts a lot of stock in the AU’s plans for space and skills development, writes Sarah Wild
With a vote of no confidence in Metsimaholo mayor Sello Hlasa, the EFF is hoping to take over the municipality — possibly with support from the DA
Benefits of internal restructuring, focus on consumers, better employment conditions and advances in technology expected to bear fruit in about a year
The ratings agency commends successes but sounds a warning political infighting is creating uncertainty
If the department of fisheries is set on reallocating catches to newcomers, it spells trouble for companies that are not empowered or diversified enough, writes Marc Hasenfuss
Trump’s ascendancy and the wave of populism sweeping across Europe is emboldening the two strongmen, analysts say
Siyoli Waters from Eastern Cape says she is on form and chasing a third national title
Industrial theatre uses comedy in the battle against HIV/AIDS ignorance and storytelling against prejudice
Investors Monthly is a magazine published
by Times Media, Media Division included in
the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of
the month.
